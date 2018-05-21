Sisters Memorialized in Prayer Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa -- Dozens gathered at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Center near Marywood University for a memorial prayer service for Sister Angela Miller and her sister, Rosemary Smith.

"It's giving back to Angie and to Rose what they gave to the world. They're just wonderful people," explains Sister Karen Steinberg.

Police believe Alan Smith killed both sisters including his mother Rosemary. Alan Smith's body, as well as his mother's, were recovered after a fiery standoff with police in Scranton late last month.

Investigators say their deaths were the result of domestic violence, but they have still not found Sister Angela Miller's body after days of searching.

Sisters at IHM say that although there is still uncertainty surrounding the Sister Angela's death, they feel this service, and others held for Smith and his mother, are needed to bring some closure to the community.

"A sense of togetherness and what Sister Angela would want is to be forgiving and understanding," says Sister Mary William.

During the Memorial Prayer Service at the IHM Center, there was a sharing of memories. Dozens raised their hand to tell a short story or give an anecdote about the two women to show how they will be remembered.

"I found them very fun to be with and very loving. We always had great family reunions when we were kids we would come out to Scranton and visit with them and had a great time together then," says the women's cousin, Father Rich Luberti of Seattle.

Most memories shared highlighted both women for their kindness, generosity, and willingness to lend a helping hand.

"Wonderful women and we're going to miss them um and we just need to live out that witness that they showed. If we do have of what they did we're in good shape," adds Sister John Michele.

A mass for both women is scheduled for Monday morning at the IHM center.