Search for Possible Third Body Begins After Standoff, Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, P.a. -- Two days after a standoff with police and a fire at a home on Washburn Street in West Scranton, crews are back on scene looking for a possible third body.

The Lackawanna County coroner is at the scene of the standoff and fire, as well as, firefighters and police.

They`re focusing on the second floor of the home, sorting through debris and looking for that third body.

Two bodies were found on Saturday after the fire.

Newswatch 16 has learned that the bodies were that of a man and a woman but the corner needs dental and medical records to confirm their identities.

Officials suspect there was a third person in the home at the time, but they had to put the search on hold Saturday night because of stormy weather.

Police arrived at the home Saturday morning to deliver an emergency protection from abuse order.

When they arrived, police said a man started setting furniture on fire, then shooting at officers.

The house was destroyed as firefighters waited for the go ahead, police telling them it wasn`t safe to fight the flames.

Once firefighters got the okay, it took them about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

For now this section of Washburn Street in West Scranton is closed.