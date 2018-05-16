National Weather Service Surveying Damage in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYMART, Pa. -- The National Weather Service came to Wayne County Wednesday morning to check if there may have been a tornado there.

A team from the National Weather Service started in Waymart, checking out miles of destruction.

They checked out a home missing its roof. The homeowner wasn't there when the fierce wind ripped it off Tuesday afternoon during that storm.

That wasn't the only roof that was torn off.

A barn in Waymart had its roof blown clear across Route 296. Workers were picking up large metal pieces Wednesday morning.

So far, there's been no confirmation of a tornado, however the damage takes a clear path from Waymart all the way to Honesdale and up through Beach Lake.

The National Weather Service is inspecting the damage and especially the way the trees have been wrecked. It will announce its findings at a later time.

For now, it's a busy time for storm victims covering what they can from the rain after homes were damaged, roads closed, and power knocked out.

Emergency management officials say the damage is widespread and PPL has given estimates of Friday for some of the power to be back on.