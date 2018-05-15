Storm Damage Left Behind in Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Part of Wayne County was under a tornado warning for some time on Tuesday. It was one of several areas dealing with tornado warnings as strong storms blew through parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

There were many trees and wires down in Honesdale. One tree fell along Main Street (Route 191) and hit a car. No one was hurt.

Trees fell on homes and garages in the Honesdale area as well. No serious injuries have been reported.

Emergency and utility crews have been busy all afternoon dealing with the aftermath of those powerful storms.

"Not in the 20 years or so that I've been in the fire department, this is the first where I've actually seen trees uprooted," said Honesdale Fire Chief Steven Bates. "We know there's a lot of trees down, but that's not really our priority right now. People with trees in the houses, that's who we're trying to take care of first."

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power.