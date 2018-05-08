× Demolition of Fire-Gutted Ruins of Masonic Lodge in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Demolition and cleanup started Tuesday morning at the former Masonic building in Shamokin that was destroyed by fire late last year.

The building was destroyed by fire on December 14 and the burned-out remnants of the 116-year-old building have remained since then.

The owners of the property faced fines if the cleanup was not completed by the end of May.

People in Shamokin are happy it’s finally being cleaned up.