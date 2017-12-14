Building Gutted, Roof Collapses During Fire in Shamokin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN -- The roof of a building collapsed after flames raced through it early Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

The fire sparked at the place on North Eighth Street in Shamokin around 1:30 a.m. No one was inside at the time.

Firefighters have to put water on the fire from up above. We're told they had to get out of the building earlier because they knew it wasn't structurally sound.

Shortly after that, the roof was collapsed.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the building was recently bought. It held a number of businesses including a bakery, a barbershop, and a Masonic lodge.

There is no word on a cause just yet.

Nearby roads are shut down right so that fire crews can do their job in Northumberland County.