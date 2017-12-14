School Closings And Delays

Building Gutted, Roof Collapses During Fire in Shamokin

Posted 5:17 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16AM, December 14, 2017

SHAMOKIN -- The roof of a building collapsed after flames raced through it early Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

The fire sparked at the place on North Eighth Street in Shamokin around 1:30 a.m. No one was inside at the time.

Firefighters have to put water on the fire from up above. We're told they had to get out of the building earlier because they knew it wasn't structurally sound.

Shortly after that, the roof was collapsed.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the building was recently bought. It held a number of businesses including a bakery, a barbershop, and a Masonic lodge.

There is no word on a cause just yet.

Nearby roads are shut down right so that fire crews can do their job in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s