Police: Man Kills Pets, Torches Home Because He Thought It Was Infested with Mites

Posted 10:23 pm, May 5, 2018, by

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Carbondale say they've found a man who went missing after a fire Friday.

Police say Ronald Vancosky was last seen Friday afternoon walking away from his burning home on Hillside Street in Fell Township.

Now, police tell us Vancosky torched his home after killing his pets--about 14 cats and two dogs--because he believed his home was infested with mites.

Investigators say Vancosky has a history of mental illness and is being treated at a hospital, but he is facing arson and animal cruelty charges in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • DmitriSheremet

    What a complete dick. Which, may he find mites on it, and proceed to cut it off. Poor pets did not deserve this fate at the hands of a mentally unfit scumbag or by anyone.

    Reply Report comment