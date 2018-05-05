Police: Man Kills Pets, Torches Home Because He Thought It Was Infested with Mites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Carbondale say they've found a man who went missing after a fire Friday.

Police say Ronald Vancosky was last seen Friday afternoon walking away from his burning home on Hillside Street in Fell Township.

Now, police tell us Vancosky torched his home after killing his pets--about 14 cats and two dogs--because he believed his home was infested with mites.

Investigators say Vancosky has a history of mental illness and is being treated at a hospital, but he is facing arson and animal cruelty charges in Lackawanna County.