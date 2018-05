Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a home in Lackawanna County on Friday evening.

Fire officials say two people who live in the home along Hillside Street were able to get out safely.

Officials say a few pets died due to the flames.

According to the fire chief, the home is a total loss and an investigation to find a cause is ongoing.

The Red Cross is helping out the family after that fire in Fell Township.