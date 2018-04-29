Vacant Home Destroyed by Fire

Posted 6:49 pm, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, April 29, 2018

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire destroyed a vacant home in Luzerne County Sunday morning, and the place has been in the news before.

Flames broke out just before 7 a.m. along Market Street in Black Creek Township near Hazleton.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the home was vacant and no one was hurt.

The home was also the scene of a murder back in March.

Investigators say Eric Montanari stabbed his grandmother, Sandra, to death.

The fire is under investigation, and there is no word if the two incidents are connected.

