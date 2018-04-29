Vacant Home Destroyed by Fire

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire destroyed a vacant home in Luzerne County Sunday morning, and the place has been in the news before.
Flames broke out just before 7 a.m. along Market Street in Black Creek Township near Hazleton.
Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the home was vacant and no one was hurt.
The home was also the scene of a murder back in March.
Investigators say Eric Montanari stabbed his grandmother, Sandra, to death.
The fire is under investigation, and there is no word if the two incidents are connected.
40.941896 -76.141070