BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a death at a home near Conyngham.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 they were called to a home on Market Street in Black Creek Township around 7 a.m. Friday.

They found one person dead.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim or how the person died, but they do say the public is not in danger.