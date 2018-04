Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A mother and son have entered pleas for their roles in a child abuse case in Lackawanna County.

James Forgione of Dunmore pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault.

His mother, Vita Forgione, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

Police say James Forgione cut the back of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter last year.

Vita Forgione admitted hiding a knife and cleaning blood-stained bed sheets.