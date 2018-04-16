Registering Eligible Students to Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- This is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania if you want to be eligible to cast your ballot in the May 15 primary election.

In Luzerne County, a voter registration push had huge results. The election bureau reached out to high schools for the first time.

The election bureau in Luzerne County worked with several schools to register close to 330 eligible students. More than half of those students were from Wyoming Valley West in Plymouth.

Social Studies teacher Anthony Dicton looks over the voter registration roster he and students worked so hard on, spending many lunch periods to get more than 90 percent of eligible students at Wyoming Valley West to register to vote for the first time.

"I was amazed. In the beginning, it was only a couple of names and then as we started keeping track, it just started filling up," Dicton said. "This area was big in the last presidential election and there's a lot of talk on national media and the midterms are coming up and so we told the students, even if you register and don't vote, at least you're registered and now you have the option to vote."

Teachers were especially impressed considering so many students registered in just two weeks.

"It felt pretty good to get some kids into it who didn't have an interest in it or they don't want to because they didn't know about it, so to be able to get them into it was pretty cool," said senior Matt Gist.

Dicton and some students were able to register 174 eligible students to vote in the upcoming May primary election. This is the first time the election bureau in Luzerne County has reached out to high schools this way and teachers say the enthusiastic push paid off.

"We've always had the cards in our classrooms and always had them available to students but we never really pushed it and said, 'Hey, register, and have a roster, and take accountability,' if you will," Dicton said.

You can still register to vote in the May primary before midnight Monday night. Get more information here.