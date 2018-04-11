× Time Is Running Out to Register Online to Vote in May Primary

Monday, April 16 is the last day that residents in Pennsylvania can register to vote for the primary election coming up in just a few weeks.

State leaders say over the last few years they’ve made it more convenient and accessible for residents to do so.

You can click here to register online through the state’s website.

Also, if you are unsure if you are already registered to vote, you can check your registration status at that link as well or by contacting your county board of elections.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 15.