Theft Charges Withdrawn against Shelter Operator
MONTROSE, Pa. — Prosecutors have withdrawn theft charges against a woman who ran a dog rescue in Susquehanna County.
Nicole Covage was accused of stealing $5,000 in donations meant to help the dogs at “Fall in Ruv,” an animal rescue she ran in Montrose.
Covage admitted to running the shelter without a kennel license.
Through her lawyer, Covage denies using the money for herself, saying she spent it all on the animals.
Covage still faces charges for bad bookkeeping in Susquehanna County.
41.833965 -75.877139