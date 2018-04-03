× Theft Charges Withdrawn against Shelter Operator

MONTROSE, Pa. — Prosecutors have withdrawn theft charges against a woman who ran a dog rescue in Susquehanna County.

Nicole Covage was accused of stealing $5,000 in donations meant to help the dogs at “Fall in Ruv,” an animal rescue she ran in Montrose.

Covage admitted to running the shelter without a kennel license.

Through her lawyer, Covage denies using the money for herself, saying she spent it all on the animals.

Covage still faces charges for bad bookkeeping in Susquehanna County.