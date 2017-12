× Woman Charged with Theft from Shelter

MONTROSE — A woman from Monroe County is facing charges for stealing from an animal shelter in Susquehanna County.

State police charged Nicole Covage with theft by deception.

Troopers say Covage misused funds she solicited for Fall in Ruv, Inc., an animal rescue she ran in Montrose.

investigators have not said how much Covage stole or what she did with the money.