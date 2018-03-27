Woman Sentenced for Scranton Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A woman learned her punishment Tuesday for hitting a man with her car and taking off.

Kassandra Exeter-Rivera of Scranton, who has been in jail for the past eight months was sentenced to another 90 days behind bars followed by home confinement and probation.

Exeter-Rivera admitted to striking Peter Mataloni of Dunmore last year on Green Ridge Street.

Mataloni is the father of Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni.

Police say Exeter-Rivera was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash in Lackawanna County.

41.408132 -75.662311