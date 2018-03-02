D.A.: U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill Killed by Friendly Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- We now know more about the deadly shooting of a U.S. Marshal in Harrisburg.

Investigators found Christopher Hill was hit by friendly fire from another officer while serving a warrant in January.

Agents cuffed a woman, and then a man started shooting at them.

Police returned fire and hit and killed Sturgis.

A bullet from one of their guns passed through a wall and killed Hill.

"Sturgis caused his own death and the death of Deputy Marshal Hill, and it's his fault, he is the reason that he is dead, and he is the reason that Deputy Marshal Hill tragically lost his life," said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Christopher Hill graduated from Warrior Run and grew up in Union County.