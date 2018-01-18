Multiple Police Injured in Shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG -- Police and SWAT teams are the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg, according to WPMT.
According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's office, multiple officers have been hurt in the shooting.
It happened around 6:10 on Thursday while officers, involved in a task force with the U.S. Marshals, were serving an arrest warrant
The district's attorney's office is investigating the shooting.
There is no word how many officers were shot and badly they were hurt.
Officials say there is no danger to the public and will hold another news conference at 2 p.m.
I Don't Melt
Well, it’s sometimes best to just face-palm and sip one’s coffee.
I, however, DO have a comment and that would be that this “article” has so little information that it’s almost like a filler. When the guy shot up the cops in Harrisburg 6 weeks ago, there wasn’t even one word posted about that episode. Yet, across the country, it was reported, along with the name of the shooter and the status of the injured Officer.
This story? nope
Selective news reporting
Apparently it’s not Islamic terrorism or else WNEP would have never posted it.
Frank Rizzo
And the shooter must have been white.
Bobby
I didn’t look but whose the local propagandist on this story?
Lloyd schmucatelli
This must be the news story from 6 weeks ago wnep forgot to post.
warningfakenews
They finally covered it!
Oh, wait, this is ANOTHER ONE?