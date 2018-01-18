Multiple Police Injured in Shooting in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Police and SWAT teams are the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg, according to WPMT.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's office, multiple officers have been hurt in the shooting.

It happened around 6:10 on Thursday while officers, involved in a task force with the U.S. Marshals, were serving an arrest warrant

The district's attorney's office is investigating the shooting.

There is no word how many officers were shot and badly they were hurt.

Officials say there is no danger to the public and will hold another news conference at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.