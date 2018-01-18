School Closings And Delays

Multiple Police Injured in Shooting in Harrisburg

Posted 9:25 am, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:28AM, January 18, 2018

HARRISBURG -- Police and SWAT teams are the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg, according to WPMT.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's office, multiple officers have been hurt in the shooting.

It happened around 6:10 on Thursday while officers, involved in a task force with the U.S. Marshals, were serving an arrest warrant

The district's attorney's office is investigating the shooting.

There is no word how many officers were shot and badly they were hurt.

Officials say there is no danger to the public and will hold another news conference at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 comments