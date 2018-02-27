Prison Sentence for Rape of a Child in Carbon County
JIM THORPE — A man who admitted to the rape of a 12-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday to a long prison term.
A judge sentenced Kevin Gowrie to 16 to 35 years in prison.
Gowrie pleaded guilty to rape of a child and aggravated assault charges.
Authorities said Gowrie assaulted a boy over a 6-month period in 2016.
Police in Jim Thorpe said this was one of the worst cases of sexual assault of a child they had investigated.
