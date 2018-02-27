Prison Sentence for Rape of a Child in Carbon County

Posted 2:15 pm, February 27, 2018, by

Kevin Gowrie

JIM THORPE — A man who admitted to the rape of a 12-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday to a long prison term.

A judge sentenced Kevin Gowrie to 16 to 35 years in prison.

Gowrie pleaded guilty to rape of a child and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities said Gowrie assaulted a boy over a 6-month period in 2016.

Police in Jim Thorpe said this was one of the worst cases of sexual assault of a child they had investigated.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Silverfish Imperetrix

    That’s still not enough of a sentence considering this boy is no doubt scarred for life. This sick bastard could be out in as little as 8 years. I sincerely hope prison justice takes over where our court system failed.

    Reply Report comment