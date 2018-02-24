Protesters Show Up Outside Gun Rights Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP -- As hundreds of gun rights supporters gathered at an event in the Poconos, a small group of protesters showed up outside.

The "President Trump Thank You" dinner at the Best Western near Matamoras was organized by the Moon family to benefit group Gun Owners of America.

The Moons also run Sanctuary Church in Wayne County. It's an offshoot of the Unification Church founded by their father, Sun Myung Moon.

A few protesters gathered outside the dinner. Originally, the Delaware Valley Democratic Club was scheduled to hold a vigil and protest in response to the dinner, but organizers decided to cancel it because they were afraid of being hurt.

Still, some came out in the rain to show their opposition to what is taking place inside.

Rev. Moon spoke to the media in support of arming teachers to solve the problem of gun violence in schools. Newswatch 16 spoke with two teachers outside the dinner who are very opposed to the idea.

"It's not going to solve the problem. I'm more worried and concerned that the student could take a gun off of us if we were armed," said Glen McCalbe of Milford.

"Think of how many times you can't find your keys. You can't find your coffee cup. You have kids doing this. You have kids doing that. There's a loud noise. What is this going to be, the OK Corral? Everybody comes and starts shooting? I mean, it makes no sense," said Mary Lou Deitrich of Middletown, New York.

Both teachers tell Newswatch 16 that the advertisement that went out about this event promoted that an AR-15 would be raffled off, and that is what made them want to come out in the rain, to oppose the use of the AR weapons.