× Hundreds Attend Gun Rights Dinner Thanking President

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of gun rights supporters gathered for an event in the Poconos Saturday evening.

The “President Trump Thank You Dinner” at the Best Western near Matamoras was organized by the same church in Wayne County that plans to hold a ceremony in a few days involving AR-15s, the same gun used in recent mass shootings across the country.

The Moon family has organized the benefit dinner for the group Gun Owners of America.

The Moons own Kahr Firearms, a gun maker in Blooming Grove Township. They also run Sanctuary Church, an offshoot of the Unification Church founded by their father, Sun Myung Moon, the controversial leader from the ’70s and ’80s.

Hundreds of followers of Sanctuary Church came out for the dinner along with gun rights supporters.

During the three-hour dinner, the Rev. Sean Moon and his brother Justin are expected to talk about efforts to pass a federal law that would allow gun permits to cross state lines. They believe President Trump has been instrumental is getting the legislation through the House. Now, it goes to the Senate.

This event, as well as a blessing ceremony at the church in Newfoundland on Wednesday, were planned before the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

While some around the country are pushing for stricter gun laws, people here don’t see any compromise when it comes to the second amendment.

“More regulations, more laws won’t stop these things. It’s an issue of mental health. It’s an issue that people aren’t trained and armed and able to stand up and defend other people in those environments. So for us, it’s not only a second amendment right, for us it’s a human right,” Rev. Sean Moon said.

Numerous state and federal lawmakers have been invited to this event. Only several local leaders have been seen.

Gun Owners of America is a group with about 400,000 compared to 5 million members with the National Rifle Association.

A flyer for the event said an AR-15 would be raffled off at the dinner. Organizers now say instead, it will be a gift certificate to Tommy Gun Warehouse.

All proceeds from this dinner benefit Gun Owners of America.