× Driver Charged with Homicide while DUI for Hazle Township Wreck

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A driver involved in a crash that led to the death of a woman in Luzerne County now faces charges.

Richard Ecker of Hazleton was arraigned Tuesday on DUI and homicide by vehicle charges for a crash in June of 2017 on Hazle Township Boulevard near Hazleton.

Police say Ecker ran into another vehicle, causing its driver to lose control and hit a utility pole.

Rose Marie Lombardo, 94, of Hazleton, a passenger in that vehicle, later died from her injuries.

Investigators said Ecker was operating the car without the owner’s permission.