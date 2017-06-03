Fatal Crash in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TWP -- One woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Police say it happened along Hazle Township Boulevard near Hazleton around 3 p.m. Saturday.

They say a car rear ended a vehicle causing it to lose control and strike a utility pole.

The people inside the vehicle, Richard Palushock and 94-year-old Rose Marie Lombardo of Hazleton had to be taken out of the vehicle using the jaws of life and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

Lombardo later died of her injuries.

The first car's driver, Christopher Ecker of Hazleton, was uninjured and operating the car without the owner's permission.

Hazle Township Boulevard was closed for around three hours following this crash near Hazleton.