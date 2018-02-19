Newswatch 16 Heads To The NYC Toy Fair

The hottest new toys are debuting in New York City.

The annual Toy Fair is underway at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center.

The Toy Fair is a chance for companies that make the toys to have a first chance to show them off to buyers long before they hit store shelves.

Although the event in the Big Apple is not open to the public, Newswatch 16 was granted access.

Our Ryan Leckey headed off to the event Monday morning. Ryan took along a few kids with connections to Allied Services and WNEP’s Ryan’s Run campaign.

It’s a chance for us to see the latest and greatest toys through their eyes! WNEP’s Ryan’s Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities who are served by Allied Services .

Click here to apply to be apart of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9.

Although the Toy Fair highlighted on Monday is not open to the public, there is a similar event held this November that is open to the public. It’s called Play Fair. Head here for ticket information and more details!

