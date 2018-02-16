× Apply to Join WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9

Do you have a passion for running and changing lives? WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9 could be your chance to tackle a new adventure and help give back to kids and adults with disabilities across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Our charity campaign is celebrating its ninth year and is now looking for new team members.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run raises money for kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services, one of our area’s largest nonprofits.

To date, our charity campaign has raised nearly $3 million dollars. See highlights from last year at this link.

The funds help purchase life-changing rehab technology here at home.

Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

Ryan, along with a team of local runners, raises as much money as possible for the cause from August through November, just days before the campaign’s final hurrah in the Big Apple as part of the TCS New York City Marathon.

The 26.2-mile journey is considered one of the world’s biggest marathons.

If you have a passion for fundraising and running, click here to read all of the rules/regulations and how to apply to join WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2018.

Questions? Contact us at cwrigh@allied-services.org or call (570) 348-1275.