WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8: The Grand Finale

It’s a morning that’s been months in the making. Friday, November 10, marked the end of this year’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8 with a big check presentation at Allied Services in Scranton.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Ryan benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. Allied is one of our area’s largest nonprofit organizations with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Our charity team is represented by people across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Ryan Leckey gave us an inside look at our charity team in action at the world’s biggest marathon.

To date, WNEP’s Ryan’s Run has raised more than $2.1 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The campaign has also received multiple honors. Ryan’s Run was named by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters as an “Outstanding Television Public Service Campaign.”

To learn more about the background behind WNEP’s Ryan’s Run, click here!

To inquire about our team for next year’s campaign, contact Charlotte Wright at Allied Services via email at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org.