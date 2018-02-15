‘Pervasive Culture of Sexual Abuse’ – Attorney General Details Charges Against Lackawanna County Prison Officers
DUNMORE — A pervasive culture of sexual abuse has existed for years at the Lackawanna County Prison said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at a news conference Thursday morning.
Shapiro detailed grand jury findings that resulted in the arrests of seven current and former corrections officers on Wednesday.
“We are not done. This is very much an ongoing investigation,” said Shapiro, adding that “whenever you see something of this scope, this pervasive culture, you have to wonder how far up the chain this goes.”
The attorney general’s office has created a hotline for any victims or witnesses of crime in the prison at 570-846-4074.
Developing story, check back for updates.
