‘Pervasive Culture of Sexual Abuse’ – Attorney General Details Charges Against Lackawanna County Prison Officers

Posted 10:34 am, February 15, 2018, by

DUNMORE — A pervasive culture of sexual abuse has existed for years at the Lackawanna County Prison said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at a news conference Thursday morning.

Shapiro detailed grand jury findings that resulted in the arrests of seven current and former corrections officers on Wednesday.

“We are not done. This is very much an ongoing investigation,” said Shapiro, adding that “whenever you see something of this scope, this pervasive culture, you have to wonder how far up the chain this goes.”

The attorney general’s office has created a hotline for any victims or witnesses of crime in the prison at 570-846-4074.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Tebow

    So, now that Nasser news has given woman rights and courage to step out of the box, you want to pretend like you have not known about this abuse for years and years and now try and act like your giving a shit about the female inmates their? Gimme a break, you officials are all corrupt and just a bunch of overpaid sheep!

    Reply Report comment