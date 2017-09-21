Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Search Warrants Served for Lackawanna County Offices

Posted 10:38 am, September 21, 2017

SCRANTON — State police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office served sealed search warrants Thursday morning in Lackawanna County related to the county jail and the work release program.

Investigators removed computers and documents from county offices.

A statement from Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected later this morning.

Developing story, check back for updates.

