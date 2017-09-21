Search Warrants Served for Lackawanna County Offices
SCRANTON — State police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office served sealed search warrants Thursday morning in Lackawanna County related to the county jail and the work release program.
Investigators removed computers and documents from county offices.
A statement from Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected later this morning.
Developing story, check back for updates.
1 Comment
ELIJAH.JOHN
Maybe they’re finally cleaning up the trash in Lackawanna County. We can only hope to God that this is the case.