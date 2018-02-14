Community, Advocates for Victims React to Prison Arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- After news of the arrests of corrections officers broke, we spoke to an advocate for the women who claim they were sexually assaulted by corrections officers.

Madison Levinson says these women are likely to feel some relief after the arrests.

Levinson says she speaks for the female inmates who were never heard when they claimed they were raped and sexually assaulted by corrections officers inside the lockup.

Last fall, she led a protest in front of the prison because she and other demonstrators felt nothing was being done.

"I think this is a really good move for our county, to finally be taking account for these atrocious actions that have happened to prisoners," Levinson said.

Levinson spoke to one of the women claiming she was victimized by corrections officers over the past few years. She says the woman feels a mix of relief and concern.

"Victims don't like to come forward. It's not an easy process. There's no one there to help once they do come forward so now they're even more vulnerable," said Levinson.

The four female former inmates are suing Lackawanna County, claiming they were sexually assaulted by corrections officers and that supervisors ignored and even covered up the crimes. They have not spoken publicly since the suit was filed.

No court date for that lawsuit suit has been set.

John Shnipes was among the first corrections officers at the Lackawanna County prison to be placed on administrative leave during the investigation into sexual assaults against female inmates.

In the last six months, he lost his job and he lost his seat on the Archbald borough council.

The first stop state troopers made as they rounded up those arrested was the home of former corrections officer John Shnipes.

Police cuffed Shnipes on his side porch, then brought him to a state police SUV.

@WNEP Former Lackawanna County Prison Corrections Officer and former Archbald Council member JOHN Shnipes arrested at His Home in connection with prison sex scandal pic.twitter.com/CK4FeIfmNK — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) February 14, 2018

"It's very sad for Archbald, and I'm very sad for the family," said Archbald Mayor Shirley Barrett.

Barrett served with Shnipes who was a borough council member the last four years before he lost his seat in November's election. She says she's shocked Shnipes faces serious criminal charges.

"I enjoyed working with him. He was good for what he did for the council. He was very good," Mayor Barrett said.

Michala Zeck works in Archbald. She didn't know Shnipes but she's bothered that a community leader in the borough she works in is in trouble.

"Really sickening," said Zeck. "People we're supposed to be relying on to be taking care of inmates and us as a community. It's corruption, doing corrupting things like that is absolutely mind-blowing."

Shnipes and the other corrections officers remain in custody and have not yet entered a plea on their charges.

A news conference is planned for Thursday to release more info on the arrests.

