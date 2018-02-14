Arrests Made in Lackawanna County Prison Sex Abuse Investigation

Posted 3:15 pm, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, February 14, 2018

SCRANTON — State police arrested seven people Wednesday in connection with a state attorney general’s investigation into sexual abuse and public corruption at the Lackawanna County Prison.

Among those arrested was former Archbald borough council member and corrections officer John Shnipes.

All of those arrested are current or former corrections officers. They were taken to state police headquarters in Dunmore for questioning.

Developing story, check back for updates.

