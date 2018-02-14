Arrests Made in Lackawanna County Prison Sex Abuse Investigation
SCRANTON — State police arrested seven people Wednesday in connection with a state attorney general’s investigation into sexual abuse and public corruption at the Lackawanna County Prison.
Among those arrested was former Archbald borough council member and corrections officer John Shnipes.
All of those arrested are current or former corrections officers. They were taken to state police headquarters in Dunmore for questioning.
Developing story, check back for updates.
10 comments
Cowboy
And what does Gov wolf do, Raise taxes.
LMAO!
Scranton’s corruption under wolf!
1992
Eh, not too shocking when you consider all the pervs that worked in Frackville, Ashland, and Girardville Little Leagues and/or fire companies
Mr. Pibbles
The judge needs to set very, very high bail on these scumbags. Enjoy the inside boys! And always remember…… “A round mouth is a round mouth.”
You never know
What’s it going to be tomorrow???? Teenage mutant ninja lesbian nuns teabagging the mayor while the ghosts of coalminers touch themselves in complete confusion?
The corruption scholar
Scranton’s corruption is corrupted!
haldonahue
Lackawanna County NOT Scranton. We cannot even get a tax reassessment
Twice shy
Let’s see if we can count how any times Scranton is recognized for its crime rate EVERY day!! Lol wow we!!
Tina c
Lol yep good ole Scranton PA!! Ya gotta love it!! City of corruption!! 24/7
laura
i wonder if he flushed his drugs before letting them in or was just happy they had no search warrant
Gary k
HEY LOOK!! ITS SCRANTON ON THE NEWS AGAIN!!!!! LOL UNBELIEVABLE!!!! REELY!!! IT DONT STOP!