× Arrests Made in Lackawanna County Prison Sex Abuse Investigation

SCRANTON — State police arrested seven people Wednesday in connection with a state attorney general’s investigation into sexual abuse and public corruption at the Lackawanna County Prison.

7 suspects being taken to their arrraignments now. This is Mark Johnson. @wnep pic.twitter.com/H0o4mqAroe — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) February 14, 2018

Among those arrested was former Archbald borough council member and corrections officer John Shnipes.

@WNEP Former Lackawanna County Prison Corrections Officer and former Archbald Council member JOHN Shnipes arrested at His Home in connection with prison sex scandal pic.twitter.com/CK4FeIfmNK — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) February 14, 2018

All of those arrested are current or former corrections officers. They were taken to state police headquarters in Dunmore for questioning.

Developing story, check back for updates.