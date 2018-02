Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP -- We now know why state police raided a church in Luzerne County back in December.

According to a search warrant, a victim came forward accusing the pastor of Roaring Brook Baptist Church near Hunlock Creek of sexually assaulting him as a boy.

The search warrant also indicates the boy said Pastor Danny Brubaker told him that "God would want you to do this."

So far, no charges have been filed against the pastor.