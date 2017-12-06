Troopers Search Church in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP -- Police raided a church in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

State police raided Roaring Brook Baptist Church in Hunlock Township in Luzerne County just after 10 p.m.

They would not specify why the raid took place but did say that their search warrant is sealed.

During the raid, investigators could be seen removing computers from the church.

Newswatch 16 knocked on the door of the pastor, Dan Brubaker. He did not want to speak on camera

"We're here today at the Roaring Brook Baptist church to investigate allegations of misconduct within the church," said Sgt. James Dunleavy, Pennsylvania State Police. "At this point in the investigation, we're not prepared to make any statements as to the particulars of the allegations. The court has sealed the search warrant for the period of 60 days."

