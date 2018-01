× Charges for Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Girlfriend

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — Authorities arraigned a man for the killing of his girlfriend.

Joseph Marchetti, 51, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault for Sunday’s shooting near Freeland.

State police believe he shot his girlfriend, Antoinette Wilkerson, 46, then himself following a standoff with police.

Wilkerson’s mother, Barbara Wilkerson, 72, was wounded. She survived.