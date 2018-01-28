× 1 Dead, 2 Wounded Following Standoff in Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead, and her mother and boyfriend are hospitalized after a standoff in Luzerne County.

Police say a caller from a nearby community called 911 warning that something bad might happen at the home on Spring Street in Foster Township near Freeland.

State police’s Special Emergency Response Team was outside the home for at least two hours on Sunday before going into the home.

Once inside, they found a 46-year-old woman shot to death. Police say her 52-year-old boyfriend shot himself, and her mother had a head injury.

Police say the two injured were flown to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Authorities have not released their names or the severity of their injuries.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene and will have more details as they become available.