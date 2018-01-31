× Bon-Ton Closing Stores in Our Area

Dozens of Bon-Ton stores are being closed, including several in our area.

Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced the closing of 42 locations Wednesday.

Sales are planned in the stores beginning Thursday and will run for about 10 to 12 weeks.

Workers at the stores listed for closing will be offered jobs at other locations.

The list includes Bon-Ton stores in the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove, the Nittany Mall in State College, and the Stroud Mall in Stroud Township.

The Bon-Ton store in the Schuylkill Mall was closed last year.