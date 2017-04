Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- Nearly three dozen people will need new jobs after a department closes in Schuylkill County.

Bon-Ton in Schuylkill Mall near Frackville plans to close May 1, 2017.

Officials say the 35 workers will be able to interview for positions at other stores in the area.

The future of the Schuylkill Mall is in question after it was sold at auction in January when the owner declared bankruptcy.