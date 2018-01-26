School District Officials Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Current and former administrators are under investigation at a school district in Monroe County. That was the message a county detective delivered at a school board meeting Thursday night.

One administrator in the Pleasant Valley School District has already been charged with wiretapping but the Monroe County detective told the Pleasant Valley School Board that there could be more.

"The office of the district attorney is currently investigating past and present members of the Pleasant Valley School District," Detective Wendy Serfass said at the meeting.

Det. Serfass went on to say the allegations may include bribery in official and political matters, threats, and improper influence in those matters, retaliation, official oppression, and violations of the state wiretap act.

Wiretap charges were already filed against Pleasant Valley supervisor of support staff Joshua Krebs. He was in court Friday for a hearing on those charges.

A grand jury recommended in December that he be charged, accusing him of setting up a camera on a vending machine of a break room, trying to catch a janitor not doing his job.

We have asked the superintendent at Pleasant Valley for a response to this investigation but haven't heard back yet.

