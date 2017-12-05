× Two School Employees in Poconos Could Face Wiretapping Charges After Allegedly Spying on Janitor

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Two school employees in Monroe County could face wiretapping charges.

A grand jury is recommending charges against Joshua Krebs and Alex Sterenchok.

Krebs is the supervisor of support staff and Sterenchok is the technology supervisor for the Pleasant Valley School District.

Both are accused of setting up a camera in April of 2016 in a break room at Pleasant Valley Elementary School to see if they could catch a janitor not doing his job.

Teachers and other staff members argue their privacy was being violated.