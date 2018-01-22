Arrest After Cash Register Stolen from Schuylkill County Business

FRACKVILLE -- Police have the man they believe stole a cash register from a beer store in Schuylkill County.
Authorities say Kyle Wronski of Mahanoy City ran into The Quart House in Frackville earlier this month, grabbed the cash register, and took off.
The theft was caught on camera.
Wronski faces theft charges.
40.779385 -76.228568
1 Comment
Wouldn't happen at balky's
Anyone else surprised he’s not from Lancaster? Lots of sickos from the Skook choose to relocate there only to continue on with their degenerate lifestyles.