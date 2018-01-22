Arrest After Cash Register Stolen from Schuylkill County Business

Posted 7:12 pm, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:11PM, January 22, 2018

FRACKVILLE -- Police have the man they believe stole a cash register from a beer store in Schuylkill County.

Authorities say Kyle Wronski of Mahanoy City ran into The Quart House in Frackville earlier this month, grabbed the cash register, and took off.

The theft was caught on camera.

Wronski faces theft charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment