Searching for the Cash Register Thief

FRACKVILLE — A search is underway for a thief in Schuylkill County, accused of running into a beer store and stealing the cash register.

As soon as the theft happened over the weekend, the owner of the Quart House in Frackville put out the surveillance video on social media in hopes of finding the thief.

The owners of the beer store say the man ran into their store around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and stole their cash register. Now they’re hoping to catch the thief.

“We have these pictures and we got in touch with the police and we’re just waiting to see what happens,” said Quart House employee Michael Getz.

There was one employee in the store at the time and the owner is happy she was not harmed.”

Michael Getz’s son bought the Quart House beer store about three years ago.

After watching the surveillance video, he says the man parked across the street and waited for the employee inside to go inside the store’s walk-in freezer to make a move.

The crime has shocked members of the community.

“It’s pretty dramatic for a little town like this, you know? It’s hard to believe,” said Frackville resident Raymond Witcoski.

The owner is working to replacing the cash register. He’s also looking into taking more security measures to prevent this from happening again.

“Maybe when we’re in stocking, put a sign in the door, ‘closed for 5,10 minutes,’ or something, but like I said, this man, like my son said, he just knew what he wanted to do. He just walked in and grabbed it. He didn’t care.”

Frackville police say the suspect was driving a light-colored Dodge sedan.

If you know anything about this robbery, you’re asked to contact Frackville police.