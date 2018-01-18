School Closings And Delays

Mother, Infant Victim of Deadly Crash Identified

Posted 11:35 am, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 18, 2018

COAL TOWNSHIP -- A mother and her newborn baby were killed in a crash Tuesday in Northumberland County.

The Northumberland County coroner identified the victims as Keyla De Los Santos, 27, of Mahanoy City, and her baby, Jonathon. The infant was just 29 days old.

The pair were inside a minivan that swerved in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on Route 54 near Shamokin Tuesday night.

Two other people in the van were injured.

Investigators believe bad weather played a role in the deadly wreck.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment