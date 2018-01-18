Mother, Infant Victim of Deadly Crash Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL TOWNSHIP -- A mother and her newborn baby were killed in a crash Tuesday in Northumberland County.

The Northumberland County coroner identified the victims as Keyla De Los Santos, 27, of Mahanoy City, and her baby, Jonathon. The infant was just 29 days old.

The pair were inside a minivan that swerved in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on Route 54 near Shamokin Tuesday night.

Two other people in the van were injured.

Investigators believe bad weather played a role in the deadly wreck.