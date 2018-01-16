Two Dead in Northumberland County Crash
COAL TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after a crash in Northumberland County.
Police said a minivan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a tractor trailer on Route 54 in Coal Township.
Two people in the minivan were killed. Two others in the van were taken to the hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
Route 54 is closed between Elysburg and Mount Carmel while police investigate.
40.823740 -76.502107
3 comments
Earl Simmons
Its winter weather, they should not have been on that road at all. Its an infamous death hill, weather rain, snow or ice. State knows it, locals know it, yet it still stays open only until an incentive happens
KingstonGuy9
And people will still blame the truck driver
Earl Simmons
Sad, and true, happens all the time.