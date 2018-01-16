School Closings And Delays

Two Dead in Northumberland County Crash

Posted 8:22 pm, January 16, 2018

COAL TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after a crash in Northumberland County.

Police said a minivan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a tractor trailer on Route 54 in Coal Township.

Two people in the minivan were killed. Two others in the van were taken to the hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Route 54 is closed between Elysburg and Mount Carmel while police investigate.

