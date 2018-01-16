× Nephew Admits to Stabbing Death of Aunt, Step-Uncle in Pocono Township

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A nephew is accused of killing his aunt and step-uncle in the Poconos.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home near Tannersville on Monday, but police believe they were killed last week.

Lancelot Fortune, 31, of Stroudsburg, is locked up in connection with these murders. Police say Fortune stabbed his aunt, Isadora Fortune, 56, and his step-uncle Richard Fells, 54, at the couple’s home in Pocono Township last week.

Their bodies were not discovered until Monday when authorities received a welfare check call by the daughter of the victims who said she had not heard from her parents in days.

Police say both Isadora Fortune and Richard Fells had multiple stab wounds.

According to court papers, Lancelot Fortune admitted to the stabbings and also admitted to taking his aunt’s car and driving it to the Philadelphia area where he admitted to ditching the murder weapon and clothing into the river at Penn’s Landing.

Court papers say Lancelot Fortune lived on and off with his Aunt, Sharon Fortune and Richard Fells at their home near Tannersville. Police say both victims were found stabbed to death, yesterday. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/WPGP1STc5H — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 16, 2018

Authorities say Fortune lived on and off with the victims at the home near Tannersville but over the past year, he lived here at this apartment building on Sarah Street in Stroudsburg.

Neighbors say they saw police at the building all day on Monday.

“Yeah, that’s pretty scary. Yeah, I had no idea, we just moved and here and don’t know anyone around here so that’s pretty scary,” said Joelle Boye.

Police are not saying what the motive may have been but arrest papers indicate Fortune was institutionalized for mental health issues in the past.

Fortune is currently locked up in Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.