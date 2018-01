× State Police Surround Home near Tannersville

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A state police forensic unit was called to a home near Tannersville Monday.

Troopers were called to the home on Marcelle Terrace in Pocono Township around 7 p.m.

The property was roped off with yellow police tape, and several state police cruisers were parked near the home.

State police have not released any details on the investigation at this time.