Former Girls Volleyball Coach Sentenced for Sexting Teen Player

Posted 6:21 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:03PM, January 16, 2018

EXETER -- A former high school girls volleyball coach who police say "sexted" one of his teenage players is going to jail.

Nicholas Diaco used to coach the girls team at Wyoming Area High School. He was not a teacher in the district.

Diaco was accused of sending explicit sexual text messages to a 16-year-old player.

On Tuesday, Diaco was sentenced to three to 23 months in the Luzerne County jail. He must also register under Megan's Law.

Diaco pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault back in November.

