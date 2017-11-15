× Former Coach Admits to ‘Sexting’ with Player

WILKES-BARRE — A former high school coach from Luzerne County pleaded guilty Wednesday to sending sexually explicit text messages to a 16-year-old player.

Nicholas Diaco was the girls’ volleyball coach at Wyoming Area High School.

State police say he sent the girl messages that they later uncovered on her phone.

In the messages, Diaco talked about specific sexual acts he wanted to do to the victim.