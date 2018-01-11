Woman Admits to Deadly DUI in Wayne County

Posted 5:11 pm, January 11, 2018, by

April Porreca

HONESDALE — The woman accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk in Wayne County pleaded guilty on Thursday.

April Porreca of Greentown pleaded guilty to DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say Porreca was drunk when she hit Daniel Gregorsky on Spedina Road in Salem Township, near Hamlin, in June of 2017.

The woman initially told police she didn’t stop because she though she hit a deer.

Porreca is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

