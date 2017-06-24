× State Police Search for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit and Run Crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP – State police in Wayne County are investigating a hit and run that left a man from Salem Township dead.

Troopers say the man was walking home after a night out near Hamlin when he was hit. They’re now looking for the driver who took off.

The Wayne County coroner confirms the victim in this morning’s hit and run is Dan Gregorsky, 35, of Salem Township. Troopers say he was hit less than a mile away from his home near Hamlin.

After a stormy summer night, neighbors along Spudeno Road near Hamlin woke up to something far worse

“When my wife came out this morning, she seen a cop car stopped right around here someplace, and she come out to see what was going on. She come running back in and says, `my god there`s a body lays up there in the middle of the road,” said Jack Stone of Salem Township.

Troopers say Gregorsky was hit between 2 and 4 am while walking along Spudeno Road after a night out at a bar and restaurant. The driver who hit him took off.

Neighbors say Gregorsky was found less than a mile from his home in the Buckingham Heights mobile home park. Next door neighbor Cindy Ehrgood saw the police activity early in the morning.

Ehrgood and her husband broke the terrible news to Gregorsky’s father who showed up in the morning to drive his son to work. Gregorsky didn’t have a car.

“He walked, he walked everywhere he went, ask him for a ride and he’ d say, ‘I’m fine, I can walk, I could use the exercise.’ He’d come over and just sit and talk,” said Erhgood.

Troopers say the hit and run vehicle would have notable damage on its front. Neighbors on Spudeno Road say this small stone wall was damaged overnight, too. They think the driver may have swerved and hit it, either before or after hitting Gregorsky.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call State Police in Honesdale at 570-253-7126.