× Some Charges against Former Judge Ciavarella Vacated

LUZERNE COUNTY — Several charges against disgraced former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella have been vacated by a federal judge, possibly clearing the way for a new trial on those counts.

The appeals court judge made that ruling Monday, reversing some of the 12 convictions against Ciavarella from back in 2011.

The charges that landed him the longest stretch of time in federal prison were racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, and money laundering.

A federal appeals court vacated, or set aside, these three criminal counts and ordered a new trial on these three individual counts.

The appeals court ruled that the trial judge gave the jury improper instructions.

It also found Ciavarella’s part in bringing together two private businessmen to build the jail that was the heart of the case was not a crime.

Ciavarella still has 20 years to serve on his initial sentence and he was convicted of nine other crimes.

But most of those were lesser crimes that carried sentences from six months to three years.

Ciavarella petitioned the court for a new trial last year.

Ciavarella was convicted in 2011 of fraud and money laundering in connection with the “kids for cash” scandal involving Luzerne County’s juvenile detention center. The former judge claims his defense lawyers did not do their jobs and that prosecutors did not disclose important evidence in the case.

Former Luzerne County Judge Michael Conahan was also convicted for his role in the scandal.