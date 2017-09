Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella is in court in Harrisburg Thursday asking for a new trial.

Ciavarella was convicted in 2011 of fraud and money laundering in connection with the "kids for cash" scandal involving Luzerne County's juvenile detention center.

The former judge claims his defense lawyers did not do their jobs and that prosecutors did not disclose important evidence in the case.